Dostal stopped 33 of 35 shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

After John Gibson (upper body) was hurt in the first period, Dostal was excellent over the final two frames, holding Pittsburgh to two goals on 35 shots en route to a third straight win. The 23-year-old Dostal is now 4-1-0 with a .921 save percentage to start the season. He'll likely get the start Wednesday at home vs. the Coyotes and could see an expanded role if Gibson is forced to miss additional time.