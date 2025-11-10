Dostal stopped 23 of 24 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Dostal's winning streak is up to six games, and the Ducks have won seven in a row overall. He limited the damage to a Kyle Connor tally in the second period while Leo Carlsson and Beckett Sennecke each scored twice to lead the Ducks in the win. Dostal now has an 8-3-1 record with a 2.66 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 12 appearances. The Ducks will look to take their success on the road with a three-game trip beginning in Colorado on Tuesday.