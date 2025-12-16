Dostal made 26 saves in Monday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

The Ducks never trailed in the game, as the only puck to get past Dostal came late in the second period when an off-balance Matthew Robertson shot from the point deflected off Frank Vatrano and rainbowed over the netminder. Dostal has looked good in two starts since returning from an upper-body injury, allowing four goals on 48 shots, and on the season he's 12-6-1 with a 2.73 GAA and .905 save percentage.