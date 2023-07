Dostal inked a two-year contract with Anaheim on Sunday.

The new deal is a two-way contract in 2023-24 before becoming a one-way pact in 2024-25. Dostal posted a 4-10-3 record with a 3.78 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 19 appearances with the Ducks last season. In 34 outings for AHL San Diego in 2022-23, he earned a mark of 11-21-0 with a 2.97 GAA and a .912 save percentage. Dostal is projected to be John Gibson's backup going into the 2023-24 campaign.