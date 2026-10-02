Dostal is expected to start on the road against Vegas on Friday, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Dostal had a 30-20-4 record, 3.10 GAA and .888 save percentage in 56 regular-season appearances with Anaheim in 2025-26. He's set to be the Ducks' No. 1 option this campaign, while Ville Husso is slated to be the backup option. Dostal and the Ducks will be looking for a little revenge after Vegas ended Anaheim's playoff run in the 2026 second-round series. Dostal had a 3.21 GAA and an .884 save percentage across six outings in that series.