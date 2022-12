Dostal is on track to start between the pipes on the road against the Kings on Wednesday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Dostal has been sharp of late, picking up back-to-back wins over the Canadiens and the Oilers while posting an admirable 2.50 GAA and .932 save percentage. Hell try to secure a third straight victory in a matchup with an LA team that's averaging 3.21 goals per game this season, 15th in the NHL.