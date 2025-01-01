Dostal stopped 32 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Devils.

Dostal was beaten by Jonas Siegenthaler and Timo Meier in the third period, but the late goal from Ryan Strome allowed the 24-year-old to record back-to-back wins for the second time since the beginning of December. Wins aside, the .941 save percentage he posted Tuesday was among his highest marks of the season from a single-game perspective. Dostal has made five starts in a row for the Ducks, going 3-2-0 with a 2.98 GAA and an .891 save percentage in that span.