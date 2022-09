Dostal will patrol the home crease during Wednesday's preseason game versus the Coyotes, Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register reports.

Dostal played well in his preseason debut Sunday against Arizona, turning aside 24 of 26 shots en route to a 3-2 win. The 22-year-old netminder is behind John Gibson and Anthony Stolarz on the depth chart, so he'll likely head to the minors before the regular season gets underway.