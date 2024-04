Dostal will be between the home pipes versus Seattle on Friday, Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West reports.

Dostal picked up the win Tuesday, turning aside 20 shots in a 5-3 victory over Calgary. The 23-year-old netminder is 12-21-2 with one shutout, a 3.44 GAA and an .899 save percentage for the lowly Ducks this season. The Kraken have scored 199 goals this season, 29th in the NHL.