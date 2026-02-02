Dostal will start Sunday's home game against the Golden Knights, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Dostal's six-game winning streak came to an end during an unlucky loss in Vancouver on Thursday in which he turned aside 24 of 25 shots (.960 save percentage. The 25-year-old has posted a 1.81 GAA and .934 save percentage over his last seven starts. He made a home start against Vegas on Nov. 22, allowing three goals on 32 shots (.906 save percentage) in a 4-3 overtime victory.