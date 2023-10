Dostal will guard the home goal Sunday versus the Hurricanes.

Dostal will get the home opener after John Gibson was in net for Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights. The 23-year-old Dostal won the backup job over Alex Stalock in training camp. Dostal went 4-10-3 with a 3.78 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 19 contests last season.