Dostal will defend the road net Tuesday against Calgary, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Dostal has surrendered 10 goals on 85 shots during his three-game winless skid. Over 38 contests this campaign, he holds a record of 11-21-2 with a 3.46 GAA and a .900 save percentage. The Flames sit 16th in the league this season with 3.07 goals per game.