Dostal will patrol the visiting crease versus Colorado on Tuesday, Bailey Curtis of DNVR Sports reports.

Dostal is rolling to the tune of six straight wins, but he'll face his toughest task yet against the league's top team Tuesday. The Avalanche have lost just once in regulation through 16 games, and they sit second in the NHL with 4.00 goals per game. The Ducks rank first in the league in goals per game (4.13), so this could be a high-scoring affair. Dostal is also 0-2-2 with a 4.89 GAA and an .873 save percentage across four career appearances against Colorado, so it's reasonable for fantasy managers to avoid Dostal in this matchup given these circumstances.