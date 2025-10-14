Dostal will defend the home crease in the team's home opener against the Penguins on Tuesday, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Dostal surrendered three goals on 31 shots in the 3-1 season-opening loss to Seattle on Thursday. Pittsburgh has netted eight goals over its first three games of the season, going 2-1-0. Dostal is 1-0-1 with a 2.34 GAA and a stellar .950 save percentage over two career appearances against the Penguins.