Dostal was first off the ice Saturday morning, indicating he'll guard the home net against the Wild, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Dostal has started just once in Anaheim's last six games, where he allowed four goals in a loss to the Rangers. Overall, the 23-year-old netminder is 7-11-1 with a .900 save percentage and 3.58 GAA this season. Dostal will face a hot Wild team that's scored 18 goals in their last four games.