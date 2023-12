Dostal will patrol the road crease versus the Rangers on Friday, Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West reports.

Dostal was sharp in his last start Dec. 7 versus the Blackhawks, turning aside 24 of 25 shots, but he still came away with a loss due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. He'll try to get back in the win column in a tough road matchup with a Rangers team that's 9-3-0 at home this year.