Dostal will guard the road net Sunday against the Canucks, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Dostal is coming off a 24-save effort in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Seattle. In 37 appearances this season, he has posted a record of 11-20-2 with a 3.47 GAA and a .900 save percentage. Vancouver sits sixth in the league this campaign with 3.45 goals per contest.