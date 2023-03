Dostal will guard the road goal versus the Canucks on Wednesday.

Dostal will handle the second half of a back-to-back after John Gibson was in goal for Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken. In his last outing, Dostal ended his personal five-game skid, stopping 24 of 26 shots versus the Blackhawks on Feb. 27. It's tough to trust the Ducks' goaltending in any matchup, and with the Canucks having won four of their last six games, Dostal is a risky play Wednesday.