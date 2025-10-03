Dostal (lower body) will guard the road crease during Saturday's preseason finale against the Kings, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Dostal was considered day-to-day due to a lower-body injury since Monday, and he was unavailable for Wednesday's preseason tilt against the Sharks. However, head coach Joel Quenneville described the injury as "definitely short, short term," and Dostal will ultimately return to action to close out the preseason. The 25-year-old will likely be available for Thursday's Opening Night matchup in Seattle.