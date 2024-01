Dostal will be between the road pipes versus Tampa Bay on Saturday, Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West reports.

Dostal came on in relief for John Gibson on Thursday, after Gibson suffered an upper-body injury in a 6-3 loss to Carolina. Dostal is 7-9-1 with a 3.46 GAA and a .903 save percentage this season. He will face the Lightning, who are 14th in the NHL, averaging 3.26 goals per game.