Dostal will tend the road crease in Los Angeles on Saturday, according to Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Dostal is 13-8-1 with a 2.87 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 22 starts this season. Dostal was outstanding versus the Kings last season, stopping 74 of 77 shots, going 1-1-0. The Kings have had trouble finding the back of the net, as they are tied with St. Louis at the bottom of the rankings, generating 2.50 goals per game.