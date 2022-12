Dostal will tend the visiting crease against Montreal on Thursday, Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register reports.

Dostal came on in relief of the injured John Gibson (undisclosed) against Toronto on Tuesday, and gave up five goals on 15 shots in a 7-0 defeat. Dostal will have Olle Eriksson Ek as his backup with Gibson and Anthony Stolarz (lower body) both out of action. Dostal will face the Canadiens, who are averaging 2.97 goals per game this season.