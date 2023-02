Dostal will guard the home goal versus the Sabres on Wednesday.

Dostal will make his eighth appearance of the season and his first since he was called up Feb. 11. The 22-year-old has a 2-3-1 record, a 3.53 GAA and a .909 save percentage at the NHL level, and he'll draw a tough opponent in the Sabres, who have averaged 3.63 goals per game this season, good for third in the league.