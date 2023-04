Dostal will guard the home goal versus the Oilers on Wednesday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Dostal will look to snap his three-game losing streak, with his last win coming March 17 versus the Blue Jackets. The Oilers' offense against the Ducks' defense is a massive mismatch, but Dostal's season high in saves came in a game versus the Oilers on Dec. 17 when he stopped 46 of 49 shots in a surprising win.