Dostal stopped 26 of 28 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Dostal has won three of his last four outings, allowing a total of 10 goals in that span. He hasn't dominated any of his starts yet, but he hasn't had an awful outing either, providing consistency and getting enough support from his teammates to keep things competitive. Dostal is now 4-3-1 with a 2.74 GAA and a .908 save percentage over eight starts. The Ducks have another tough foe ahead as they host the Devils on Sunday.