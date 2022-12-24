Dostal surrendered three goals on 45 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames.

Dostal faced 40-plus shots for a fourth game in a row, and he's lost three of them (1-2-1). The 22-year-old is doing just about all he can, but the Ducks' leaky defense isn't making things easy for him. He's at 2-3-1 with a 3.53 GAA and a .909 save percentage in seven outings. Dostal will likely slip into a backup role once John Gibson (lower body) returns, which is expected to be Wednesday versus the Golden Knights.