Dostal stopped 32 of 35 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Dostal earned his fourth straight win, though the Coyotes tested him. Lawson Crouse scored twice and Logan Cooley added the other goal, but the Ducks prevailed on a Troy Terry hat trick. Dostal has allowed 16 goals over six appearances this season, providing steady goaltending. With John Gibson (upper body) out of action, Dostal figures to take on a starter's workload in the near term with Alex Stalock around to serve as backup.