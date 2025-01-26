Dostal stopped 32 of 33 shots in relief of John Gibson (upper body) in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Gibson lasted just one period before Dostal took over. Dostal allowed the game-tying goal to Ryan O'Reilly at 5:07 of the second period, but the Ducks scored the last three goals to get the win, giving Dostal his second win over six outings in January. Gibson was starting for the second game in a row, something that's happened twice this month. Dostal is up to 12-13-4 with a 2.93 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 29 appearances. He'd take over as the No. 1 if Gibson is forced to miss time, so Dostal may be worth considering at least as a streaming option in favorable matchups.