Dostal turned aside eight of nine shots after replacing John Gibson (upper body) for the third period of Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

It was a rough night for goalies, as Pyotr Kochetkov (upper body) also got knocked out of the contest for Carolina. The severity of Gibson's injury isn't yet clear, but Dostal could be looking at a run as the Ducks' No. 1 netminder. The 23-year-old has been playing well of late -- he hasn't allowed more than three goals in a start since Dec. 15, posting a 2.55 GAA and .930 save percentage over his last eight appearances.