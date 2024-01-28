Dostal stopped 35 of 37 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Dostal allowed both goals in the first period, but his steady play over the final 40 minutes allowed the Ducks to make a comeback. The 23-year-old netminder has just three wins over his last 13 outings, but he's often put in strong performances despite the lack of positive results. For the season, Dostal is 8-11-1 with a 3.50 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 22 outings. He'll likely continue to serve in a backup role to John Gibson.