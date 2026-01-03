Dostal allowed five goals on 34 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Dostal has gone 0-3-1 over his last five outings, and he's allowed at least four goals in four straight contests. The 25-year-old is now at a 13-10-2 record with a 3.22 GAA and an .887 save percentage across 26 appearances. Dostal's hot start to the year had him looking like a league-winner in fantasy, but managers may want to bench him until he can get back on track between the pipes. The Ducks have a road back-to-back up next to start a road trip in the east, beginning with Monday's game versus the Capitals and Tuesday's matchup against the Flyers. Expect Dostal and Petr Mrazek to split those starts.