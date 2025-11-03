Dostal stopped 32 of 33 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Dostal put in a good performance against a tough offense, limiting the Devils to a Jack Hughes goal in the third period. This was Dostal's third straight win, and he's allowed just five goals on 93 shots in that span. The Ducks are still allowing a hefty shot volume, giving up 30.9 shots per game, but that hasn't stopped Dostal from being effective. The 25-year-old improved to 5-3-1 with a 2.55 GAA and a .916 save percentage over nine starts. The Ducks host the Panthers on Tuesday, a team that Dostal defeated in a shootout last Tuesday in Florida with a 31-save effort.