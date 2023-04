Dostal kicked out 36 of 41 shots in a 5-4 loss to Calgary on Sunday.

Anaheim had a 2-0 lead going into the first intermission, but Dostal surrendered three goals in the second frame and another two markers in the third period. He's allowed at least three goals in five of his last six outings -- the lone exception being a game where he logged just 13:26 of ice time. Dostal has a 4-8-2 record, 3.89 GAA and .899 save percentage in 16 appearances this season.