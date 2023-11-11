Dostal allowed five goals on 35 shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Dostal had won his last four outings, including one in Philadelphia, but he struggled early in this contest. The 23-year-old gave up two goals in the first and third periods and one other tally in the second as the Flyers got to him with consistency on offense. Dostal is now at 5-2-0 with a 3.15 GAA and a .910 save percentage through seven appearances (six starts). John Gibson will likely start Sunday versus the Sharks, but the Ducks have a road back-to-back Tuesday in Nashville and Wednesday in Colorado that should afford Dostal another chance to start in the near future.