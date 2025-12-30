Dostal allowed four goals on nine shots in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Sharks.

Dostal was able to avoid the loss since the Ducks covered his damage, but this was another ugly outing for the 25-year-old. He's given up 19 goals on just 92 shots over his last five contests, going 1-3-0 in that span. A heavy workload could be part of the problem, but Petr Mrazek, who stopped three of four shots in relief Monday, hasn't been good enough to challenge Dostal for playing time. Dostal remains at 13-9-1 with a 3.12 GAA and an .889 save percentage. The Ducks' homestand has a couple more hard games ahead, as they'll face the Lightning on Wednesday and the Wild on Friday before heading east for a four-game trip.