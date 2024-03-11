Dostal stopped 13 of 19 shots in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Islanders.

Dostal didn't get much help, but he also gave up three goals in each of the first and third periods. He's alternated wins and losses over his last five outings, allowing a total of 15 goals in that span. The 23-year-old netminder is at 10-17-1 with a 3.60 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 31 appearances this season. With the Ducks well out of the playoff picture, it wouldn't be surprising to see Dostal get a slightly larger workload to avoid overworking John Gibson.