Dostal made 33 saves in Tuesday's 5-0 loss to the Canadiens.

After a scoreless first period, the floodgates opened for Montreal early in the second on a Jake Evans tally. Dostal has given up at least four goals in three of his last five outings, going 1-4-0 over that stretch with a 4.19 GAA and .886 save percentage, but with John Gibson nursing a minor lower-body injury, the younger netminder could get another start Thursday in Ottawa.