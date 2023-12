Dostal stopped 24 of 25 shots against the Blackhawks on Thursday but was saddled with a 1-0 defeat.

Dostal is winless in his last four contests while posting a 5.91 GAA and .825 save percentage. While the previous three losses could be laid at the feet of Dostal, especially when he gave up eight goals to the Avalanche, he certainly wasn't to blame versus Chicago. John Gibson should continue to see the majority of the workload moving forward, especially with Dostal continuing to underwhelm.