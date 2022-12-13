Dostal made a career-best 35 saves during a 3-0 defeat to the host Senators on Monday.

Summoned from AHL San Diego on Monday, Dostal yielded two goals on the first four shots he faced as the struggling Ducks fell to 1-6-2 over their past nine outings. The 2018 third-round draft pick paced the AHL in saves (554) and minutes (1,064) at the time of his recall. Dostal (0-1-0), who allowed just one goal on his final 31 shots Monday, started his first NHL contest since suffering a 20-save loss to the Sharks on March 26.