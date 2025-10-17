Dostal allowed four goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Dostal gave up two goals to Seth Jarvis, and two more from Alexander Nikishin and Sebastian Aho got by the Ducks' goalie in the third period. The 25-year-old Dostal has allowed 10 goals over three games en route to a 1-2-0 record to begin the season. His playing time will be significant, but his performance so far leaves something to be desired. The Ducks begin a road trip in Chicago on Sunday, and the team hasn't named a starter yet, though Petr Mrazek is a former Blackhawk and may want a chance against his old teammates.