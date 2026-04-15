Dostal stopped 17 of 20 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

Dostal has been slumping of late, and even though the Ducks clinched a spot in the playoffs, the play of their No. 1 goaltender has been concerning, to say the least. Dostal has won just one of his last seven starts, going 1-5-1 with a 3.72 GAA and a subpar .850 save percentage over that stretch. It remains to be seen if Dostal will start in the regular-season finale at Nashville with the Stanley Cup playoffs right around the corner.