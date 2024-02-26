Dostal allowed three goals on 28 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Predators. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Dostal has allowed 15 goals over his last five outings, going 0-4-0 in that span. The 23-year-old netminder has gotten seven goals of support from his teammates over his last four starts, which won't make it easy for him to pick up wins. Dostal is at 8-15-1 with a 3.70 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 27 appearances this season. He likely won't have to wait long for his next start -- the Ducks play a back-to-back next with a road game in San Jose on Thursday followed by a home game Friday versus the Devils.