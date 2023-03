Dostal stopped 30 of 33 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Dostal is 2-3-1 with 25 goals allowed over six appearances since the All-Star break. The 22-year-old netminder kept the Ducks in it Thursday, but they couldn't answer Adam Lowry's third-period marker. Dostal is at 4-6-2 with a 3.85 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 13 appearances this season. He'll likely close out the year as backup to John Gibson as the Ducks head toward a lottery spot in this year's draft.