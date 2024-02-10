Dostal gave up two goals on 10 shots in relief of John Gibson (lower body) in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.

Dostal entered the game at the start of the third period. Ryan Strome scored to give the Ducks a lead, but the Oilers scored the next three goals, including an empty-netter, to grab the win, with the loss going on Dostal's record. The 23-year-old netminder is now 8-12-1 with a 3.54 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 23 appearances. Depending on Gibson's health, Dostal could see a run of starts in the near future. The Ducks begin a road trip Tuesday in Montreal.