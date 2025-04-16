Dostal stopped 37 of 40 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

Dostal came within 22 seconds of playing a potential spoiler for the Wild, but he couldn't quite get this game to the finish line. He then ended up with the loss at 4:42 of overtime when Matt Boldy completed Minnesota's comeback. Dostal is 1-3-1 over his last five outings with 20 goals allowed in that span. He moved to 23-23-7 on the year while adding a 3.10 GAA and a .903 save percentage over 54 appearances. This was likely Dostal's last start of 2024-25 -- Ville Husso will probably get the nod Wednesday in Winnipeg to close out the campaign.