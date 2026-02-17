Dostal will the patrol the blue paint for Czechia against Denmark on Tuesday in the qualifying round of the 2026 Winter Olympics, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Dostal has allowed nine goals on 65 shots through two games during the tournament, both of which were losses. Denmark went 1-0-0-2 in the preliminary round in Group C, finishing third. If Dostal and the Czechs earn a win Tuesday, they will have a quick turnaround with an extraordinarily tough matchup against the Canadians on Wednesday.