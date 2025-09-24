Dostal will defend the home crease during Wednesday's preseason game against the Kings, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Dostal didn't appear in either of the Ducks' first two preseason matchups this year, but he'll draw the start at home Wednesday. The 25-year-old made a career-high 54 regular-season appearances last year and went 23-23-7 with a 3.10 GAA and .903 save percentage. He inked a five-year, $32.5 million contract extension during the offseason and is expected to begin the year as Anaheim's No. 1 netminder.