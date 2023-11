Dostal will defend the cage at home versus Arizona on Wednesday, Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Dostal enters Wednesday's contest riding a three-game winning streak that includes a relief appearance for an injured John Gibson (upper body). During that stretch, the 23-year-old Czech is sporting a 2.96 GAA and .922 save percentage. With Gibson's status still uncertain, Dostal figures to continue to see the bulk of the workload with Alex Stalock serving as the No. 2 option.