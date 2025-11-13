Dostal will guard the road goal versus the Red Wings on Thursday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Dostal will make his third straight start. He saw a six-game winning streak end Tuesday against the Avalanche when he allowed three goals on 35 shots. The Red Wings could offer a good bounce-back opportunity, as they have won just two of their last six games, scoring just nine goals in that span with both wins coming in the shootout.