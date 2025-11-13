default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Dostal will guard the road goal versus the Red Wings on Thursday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Dostal will make his third straight start. He saw a six-game winning streak end Tuesday against the Avalanche when he allowed three goals on 35 shots. The Red Wings could offer a good bounce-back opportunity, as they have won just two of their last six games, scoring just nine goals in that span with both wins coming in the shootout.

More News