Dostal will guard the cage at home versus the Kraken on Monday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Dostal has logged four games since returning from a long-term upper-body injury, posting a 2-2-0 record and .864 save percentage along the way. Despite his recent numbers being somewhat underwhelming, the 25-year-old backstop should continue to see the bulk of the workload moving forward, even with Petr Mrazek (lower body) back in the fold.

